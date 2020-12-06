WILSON, Mark E. Mark E. Wilson died on November 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on August 10, 1938 in North Platte, NE to Don and Ruby Wilson. The family moved to Rapid City in 1941. He graduated from RCHS in 1956 active in debate, sports and scouting where he attained the level of Eagle Scout. Mark pursued his education at USD in political science. Upon graduation he joined the Army, serving three years in Germany in the Intelligence Branch. After he separated from the Army, he entered Law School at the U. of MN graduating in 1966. He started his legal career as a legal aid attorney in Minneapolis, MN, Milwaukie, WI, and Harrisburg, PA. He then pursued a teaching career at the Gonzaga School of Law in Spokane, WA. Mark co-founded the University Legal Assistance Gonzaga Law Clinic which served the legal needs of thousands of low-income members of the area. This clinic gained prominence and was awarded several state and national honors. He worked with law schools in Argentina and Chile helping them develop similar programs. Throughout his career, he was a constant servant of the underserved and low-income population. He conducted numerous important cases ranging from environmental law to civil rights. Mark authored a text, Lawyers Work, which was valuable for students and colleagues during their clinical experience and professional lives. On April 28, 2004, he was honored by the city of Spokane as Mark Wilson Day. In May 2015, he was bestowed the honor of the Gold Medallion by Gonzaga Law School for his achievements as a law school professor. Mark loved to travel and explore the world we live in. He especially loved train travels and managed several cross country and cross-continent trips. He loved the forests and mountains of Washington and the surrounding area as well as the Black Hills of S.D. His legacy will be the tireless work he did for those less fortunate as well as environmental protection of the planet. Mark was married four times, lastly to Loretta, who was his love and wonderful caregiver. He is survived by Loretta and his step grand-daughter, Ruby (Elk. WA); his brother, Roger and his wife Diane (Rapid City); his two nieces, Elizabeth (Joe) Kieffer and Kate (Chris) Kieffer and eight great-nieces and nephews (Rapid City). He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Don Wilson Jr. Any who knew Mark, know that his one of his sport topics was ZAG basketball. He was a fan extraordinaire. Due to COVID, memorial services will be held at a later date.



