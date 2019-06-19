Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Hamilton DAVIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVIS, Marvin Hamilton A graveside memorial service for Marvin H. Davis, age 83, will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Latah Cemetery at Latah, Washington. Pastor Mark Mewhinney of the Latah Country Bible Church will officiate at the service. The United States Army will provide military honors. Mr. Davis died on June 12th in Spokane, WA. Marvin Hamilton Davis was born on June 7, 1936 at Spokane, WA to Evert and Mary Ann (Davies) Davis. Marvin attended schools in Latah and Pullman, WA. Following his education, Marvin entered the United States Army and served for the next three years during the Korean War. He was a construction machine operator in the service, and was honorably discharged in December of 1955 as SP3. Marvin was in the Army Reserves for the next eight years. Marvin worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Max J. Kuney Company in Spokane for over 30 years. He was a heavy crane operator for the company and worked on many northwest area projects. Marvin also spent many summers in Alaska. Marvin married Arleta M. Judd on September 3, 1971 in Pullman, WA. He had been previously married and divorced. Marvin retired in 1993. Marvin and Arleta moved to Latah, WA in 1997. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union # 370 in Spokane, and a member of the Operating Engineers Union # 302 in Seattle. His hobbies included honey bees, building and inventing, gunsmithing, and gardening. He built a cabin in Alaska, and enjoyed hunting and fishing while in Alaska. His family said he could make anything work, and was an amazing husband and father. Survivors include his wife Arleta at the Latah home; daughter Meriann (Steve) VanBatavia of Post Falls, ID, son Michael (Susie) Davis of Blanchard, ID, daughter Vicki (Darl) Wheeler of Spokane Valley, WA, son Daniel (Ann) Davis of Athol, ID; 15 grandchildren, 20 great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and his brother Michael (Sue) Farrelly of Latah, WA. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Machelle Davis, and his brother Levi Davis. KRAMER FUNERAL HOME of TEKOA, WA is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at

