MILLS, Melinda M. Melinda Marie Mills (Mindy) passed away December 8, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born December 11, 1961 in Sacramento, CA to Bernard and Patricia Mills. She graduated from Lincoln HS in Stockton, CA and spent the rest of her days in Spokane. Mindy loved her pets and family. She loved baking for Christmas and was an excellent cook. Summer was her favorite season and there was nothing she looked forward to more than camping in the RV at Bunker's Resort. She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Mills, her mother, Patricia Mills, her brother, Douglas Mills and her fur kids, Taffy, Brandy, Jake and Nala. Melinda was survived by her brother Jeff, her nieces Amanda (Matt) Johnson, Melissa (Rodney) Milward, Amber (Gary) Spies, Jennifer (Andy) Price, her nephew Daniel Potvin and her great nephews, Mack, Zachary, and Hudson, her great neices, Kiarra, Leondra and Claire and her beloved dog Alli. There will be no formal service but a celebration of life will be held in the summer.

