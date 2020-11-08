FREDERICK, Michael Dwight "Mic" Michael "Mic" was born in Townsend, MT on June 15, 1944, the first child of Dwight and Maxine (Johnson) Frederick. He passed away peace-fully at his home with family by his side on April 4, 2020. Mic grew up in Livingston but spent many summers on his mom's family ranches. His mom died when he was 14. The family was devastated, but then Dwight married Doris Bridgewater, who had five daughters. Together they took on nine children. Imagine life with nine kids, two adults, and one bathroom. Mic towered over his siblings a natural basketball player. He led Park High to the state championship in 1963 and earned most valuable team player two years in a row. After graduating, he attended MSUB and then worked as a butcher in Utah and at Heebs in Bozeman. He was in the National Guard from 1965-1971, receiving an honorable discharge. In 1967, Mic hired on with the NP Railroad as a conductor. He moved to Spokane and began a long railroad career, retiring in 2002. Mic married Pam Williams in 1973 and they had two daughters. They purchased an old mansion and began a restoration project that lasted many years. They divorcd in 1992, but Mic kept the home and continued to work on projects with the help of his brothers and other family and friends. His home was large enough for all and the heart of many gatherings. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. There was never a dull moment and Mic made it fun for all. He was a good golfer, but enjoyed playing with people of all ages and levels. He loved watching sports, especially Gonzaga basketball. He would text all of his family before each game so we could watch together, even though we were apart. Mic had a gift for photography. His favorite subjects were his two pretty daughters. Later on, it was his grandchildren playing sports. His grandchildren meant the world to him and they loved their Papa. Mic was preceded in death by his parents and stepmom; step sisters Sharon Holler, Bette Kicker, and Charlotte West; nieces Cecily Olson and MariLee Rohrback; and exwife Pam Frederick. He is survived by daughters Angela Frederick and Cori Frederick, and his grandchildren Brooklyn, Ethan, and Maxine, all of Spokane; siblings Robert Frederick, Dave Frederick (Lee) and their sons Jesse and Michael; Vivian Rohrback (Rhonda, Charlie, Darien and Levi); stepsisters Janet Haagenson and Gayle Cooke; brother-in-law Vince Williams (Mary Lynne); and his significant other Debbie (Bush) Klinger. A celebration of his life will be held in Livingston late next spring when we can have a safer gathering.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store