Norma Miller

MILLER, Norma Norma was born April 28, 1940 to Jean and Gerald (Bud) Miller. Norma was a very friendly and outgoing person and had made many friends. Norma lived in Spokane, WA her entire life and was a life long resident of Riverview Care Center until recently when she moved to Royal Park Health and Rehab Center. She was preceded in death by her parents. Norma enjoyed keeping busy with games, puzzles, crafts, swimming and visiting. She will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store