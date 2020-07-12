1/2
Norma Miller
MILLER, Norma Norma was born April 28, 1940 to Jean and Gerald (Bud) Miller. Norma was a very friendly and outgoing person and had made many friends. Norma lived in Spokane, WA her entire life and was a life long resident of Riverview Care Center until recently when she moved to Royal Park Health and Rehab Center. She was preceded in death by her parents. Norma enjoyed keeping busy with games, puzzles, crafts, swimming and visiting. She will be greatly missed.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
