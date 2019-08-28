Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Jean "Patti" (Hobbs) AIJIAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AIJIAN, Patricia Jean (Hobbs) "Patti" Patricia "Patti" Jean Aijian (Hobbs) of Canyon Country, CA., passed away unexpectedly in Coeur d'Alene, ID on August 19, 2019. She was born in Spokane, WA on June 17, 1955 to Richard and Marjorie (Ottosen) Hobbs. Patti graduated from Rogers High School in 1973 and attended Whitworth College where she met the love of her life, Philip Aijian. They married in 1978 and had two daughters, Meri and Christi. Patti and her family loved to travel and especially enjoyed going to Disneyland. She was extraordinarily wise, kind, and caring, and she was full of love for her friends and family. Patti worked as an EMT at Encino Hospital and Valley Hospital in Los Angeles, CA, and then was a business owner for almost 30 years in Van Nuys, CA. She graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts Program in Pasadena, CA. She was a fabulous chef and loved to bake and cook for family and friends. Patti was also proud to be the pastor's wife for the past 18 years. She is survived by her husband Phil, her two daughters - Meri (Travis) Keller, Anaheim, CA, and Christi (Jack) Scott, Culver City, CA; three grandchildren Bradley (11), Aaron (9), and Miranda (7) Keller and Baby Scott (due in December); beloved dog Lilly; Sharon "Sheri" (Jim) Bradley, (sister and brother-in-law) Spokane, WA; Gerrie Hobbs (step-mother); sister and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. The family is extremely thankful for the wonderful care from the staff of Kootenai Health Hospital and LifeCenter Northwest. Graveside service to be held at 10:30am on August 31, 2019 at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. Memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Newhall, CA to be announced at a later date. Donations in memory of Patti can be made to the , or LifeCenter Northwest. LifeCenter Northwest: 3650 131st Ave. SE, Ste. 200, Bellevue, WA 98006. Please include your name, address, who the donation is in memory of, and who you would like to be acknowledged for the donation. Other ways to give: Please see https://www.lcnw.org/ Published in Spokesman-Review from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

