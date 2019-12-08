Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Alonzo LOUTHIAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOUTHIAN Peter Alonzo Peter Alonzo Louthian, 20, of Spokane Valley Washington passed away on December 1, 2019 from injuries sustained from a motor vehicle crash on November 24, 2019. At his passing he was lovingly surrounded by his family and friends. Peter Alonzo Louthian was born in Spokane Washington on March 31, 1999 to his proud parents Pete and Erin (Brown) Louthian. Peter graduated from Central Valley High School in 2017. After High School Peter joined his families business working as a custom cabinetmaker. Peter had an adventurous sprit, and love for life and he enjoyed all that it had to offer. He had a unique ability to make friends easily spanning all age groups. As a young boy he enjoyed Soccer, Boy Scouts and playing with his friends. As he grew into a young man he enjoyed outdoor activities such as dirt biking, snowmobiling, snowboarding, and skateboarding. When he was able to drive he spent much of his time working on his jeep, and loved the mechanical aspect of his projects. He enjoyed spending time in the mountains, and lakes and would often drop in a line at one of the local lakes after work. Peter helped others and was never too busy to lend a hand, he understood the importance of enjoying the small moments in life and the significance of relationships. Peter is survived by his parents Pete and Erin (Brown) Louthian, his sisters Britany O'Neill (Williams), Talyah Neal, Hannah Louthian, great-grandparents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Please join our family for a celebration of Peter's life Saturday December 14, 2019 at six O'clock PM at the Central Valley High School Theatre. In lieu of flowers donations of new stuffed animals will be collected and donated to Sacred Heart Hospital, or donations can be sent to LifeCenter Northwest to assist families with organ donation

