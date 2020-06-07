JONES, Rebecca Mae (Age 89) Rebecca Mae Jones (Goode, Engel, Anderson) passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born to Edgar and Francis Goode in Minocqua, Wisconsin. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Earl Jones, sister Mary Lewis, brothers William Goode and Henry Goode and her daughter Becky Sue Anderson. She is survived by her children Edward (Lois) Engel, Patricia Beseler, Dorothy (Patrick) Payne, Jacqueline (Jim) Pope, Martha (Glen) Hughes and Terry (Cindy) Anderson. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Rebecca "Becky" loved to cook and was a cook for many years while she lived in Moses Lake, Washington. She continued her love of cooking by volunteering at the places she lived at when she moved to Spokane Valley, Washington. The family would like to thank The Opportunity Christian Church, where Rebecca was a member for several years, the First Choice Adult Home for the wonderful care they gave her, Sacred Heart Hospital and Spokane Hospice House. Rebecca is loved by many and will be greatly missed.



