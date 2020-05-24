BARTCH, Richard Otis, Sr. "Dick" (Age 91) Dick passed Sunday May 17, 2020 with his loving wife of almost 40 years at his side. He was born in Seattle to George and Mildred Bartch. He graduated from Queen Anne High School, Class of 1946, and later from Seattle University. Richard loved spending his time in the outdoors hunting and fishing all over the Northwest. His passion for travel took him from Alaska all the way to Panama. He worked in the insurance industry for 40 years, eventually retiring from Mutual Enumclaw as regional sales manager. Richard is survived by his loving family which includes his wife Susan, sons Richard Bartch Jr., Robert, Jeramie, and Matthew along with his daughter Erin. He was also a grandfather to nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. Richard was loved by many and will be forever missed. May God bless you, Dad, 'til we all meet again.



