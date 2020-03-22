MENDOZA, Roberta "Bobbie" Roberta "Bobbie" Mendoza was born March 14, 1941 in Douglas, AZ to Mario and Josie Miranda. She grew up and spent her formative years in Douglas, where she met her husband, Carlos Mendoza. The two married and had seven children. They moved to Spokane, WA, where Carlos was a journeyman baker and Roberta was a homemaker. They were married for 44 years. Roberta passed from this earth on February 21, 2020 and was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, a son Reymundo, and her siblings Ruben, Frankie and Rae. She is survived by her eldest brother, Mario René Miranda, her children Carlos (Margaret), Ana (Phil), Maria (Gary), Rosario (Christopher), Miguel-Angel (Willow) and Joseph and her grandchildren Doralicia, Anthony, Sydney, Sebastian, Gabriel and Rhea as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus and the current situation, the Rosary, Funeral Mass and interment for Mrs. Mendoza will take place at a later date.

