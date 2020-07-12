FARNSWORTH, Rolland E. Loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, neighbor, friend our Dad went to glory Sunday, June 28, 2020. For 101 years he loved God and his family, worked diligently, served the church and his community, and took joy in many things - including a bowl of ice cream and a Sunday afternoon drive. He was born in Spokane on March 15, 1919, to Ernest A. Farnsworth and Hilma M. Carlson Farnsworth. Oldest of three children, followed by sister Jewel, and brother Oscar. He spent his childhood in Springfield, Oregon, and moved to Spokane for a job in the wholesale floral industry in 1937 after high school graduation. Due to the early death of his father, Dad took on responsibilities at a very young age to help take care of his family. Dad met Mary Buchanan at Central Baptist Church in early 1938. Mary (Mom) spied Dad from the church choir, and they were later married in that church on March 8, 1942. During WWII Dad served in California in the Coastal Artillery unit. He was a gifted manager and administrator and spent his service in the office of the Army. The Army knew a good thing when they had one. He rose from private to Master Sergeant. Mom joined him in California for the duration of the war. They returned to Spokane in January 1946 and immediately started their family. Dad and Mom raised three children, Bruce, Lois and Claudia on Spokane's north side. We witnessed a life-time of love in action. If we are loving, productive adults, it is because we were taught by example. He worked for David L. Jones Wholesale Florist starting in 1939 and returned there after the war. Dad and his brother, Oscar, worked side by side at DLJ for 41 years, as partners, managers, owners, and best friends. Dad had a life-long faith in God, and a servant's heart in all things. He used his many gifts at Central Baptist Church as choir director (he had a beautiful bass voice), moderator, treasurer, and his favorite and true gift -- Sunday School teacher. He served in numerous community organizations including Spokane Union Gospel Mission; delivered Meals on Wheels with Mom well into their 80s; and was a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. It is impossible to talk about Dad without including Mom. They were a partnership for 80 years with a deep and abiding love and respect for each other. They made decisions together; volunteered; sang in choir; laughed; traveled the world; made plans; read daily devotions together. Mom was Dad's loving center of the world. They loved all of us and we knew it. Dad was a gentleman; interested in everyone he met and wanted to know more about them; an introvert who could extend himself to make others feel welcome; a self-educated Biblical scholar; funny with a dry sense of humor and he loved puns; and a disciplined exerciser. Rolland was preceded in death by Mary, his wife of over 76 years. He is survived by Bruce and Debra, Lois and Van, Claudia and Dave; Grandchildren: Grayson, Chelsea and Shane, Marysia and Ben, Erik, Anna and Silas, Sara and Joby, and Devin; Great-grands: Liev, Cohen, Isaac, Ari Beau, Mason, Elliott, Teddy and Charlotte; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to express its deepest thanks for the care provided by the staff of Brookdale North Spokane and A Meadow View Adult Family Home in Camas, WA. A private burial will be held at Heritage Riverside. Pastor Don Ott officiating. Friends and family are invited to drive through Riverside Cemetery to honor Dad and greet the family on Saturday, July 25, from 3-4 pm. Heritage staff will direct. Please remain in your car. Masks are mandatory. Donations can be made to Union Gospel Mission Spokane, Meals on Wheels, or a charity of your choice
. He was a blessing and was blessed.