CLARK, Ronald John "Ron" Ronald John Clark, beloved father, devoted husband, brother, uncle, grandfather, and loyal friend, passed away on September 14, 2020, at the age of 84. Ron is survived by his wife, Cynthia, daughter Julie Trimble (Dave Trimble), son Jeff Clark (Hiroko Clark), brother Steven Clark (Shari Clark) and grandchildren Sydney and Dylan Trimble. Born in Spokane on June 17, 1936, to Ralph and Margaret Clark (later Ludeke), Ron grew up on the South Hill near Manito Park with his siblings Linda (deceased 2012) and Steve. He attended Lewis & Clark High School and later attained his degree in Computer Science at Washington State University. Ron began his career as a computer systems analyst working for IBM and earned a retirement from Washington Water Power in Spokane. Later he worked for Itron and ultimately retired from Cleco after moving to Louisiana. In 1966, out of a sense of patriotism, Ron also joined the Washington Air National Guard. After 16 years of service, he retired as a Master Sergeant. While living in Louisiana Ron met Cynthia; they eventually married and began their life together in the South. However, after retiring from Cleco, Ron longed to be back in Northwest and close to his family and lifelong friends. He and Cynthia made the big move back to Spokane in June 1998. Ron's generous character and devotion to others, could be witnessed through his tireless involvement in charitable work. Ron believed in community service and, together with his sister Linda, spent many days and nights assisting homeless families get back on their feet through Family Promise, a charitable organization. He also enjoyed delivering "meals on wheels," was an active member of Spokane Central Lions Club, and served as an elder at Hamblen Presbyterian Church. Ron will forever be remembered for his love of family, loyal friendships, and witty sense of humor. He loved his local sports teams and frequently listened to WSU Football, and Gonzaga basketball. Ron also loved to travel and had an unmistakable longing to connect with natureexploring the great outdoors. His early summer years were spent playing and water skiing at the family's treasured vacation cabin on Spirit Lake. To keep up with his sister, Ron took up snow skiing in his 30's. And, while he loved the game of golf, he was not known for his precision or accuracy. Fun and companionship were first and foremost. Some of Ron's most memorable experiences came on the nearly 30 years of annual raft trips with a rag tag group of friends and Spokane luminaries that included Bob Anderson, Ned Barnes, Joe Cameron, Bob Mecham, and Bob Lee. Together they navigated many famous wild rapids of the Northwest. Not only did Ron gain the respect of his river matesearning the honor of "Most Valuable Oarsman" but he was also coined "Ham-hocks" for occasionally fumbling the crew's valuables in the river. He was notorious for swapping stories, pulling pranks, and reciting limericks around the smoldering campfire. Sharing these cherished and steadfast bonding experiences with family and friends will undoubtedly be one of his enduring legacies. Ron was so many thingshistory lover, a prolific reader, the guy who fed your dog under the tablethat we could go on endlessly. Instead, we will leave it at this: It has been saidthere's a reason the sound of a river or a creek claims your soul. It never dwells in the past, yet offers hope and the potential for being present now. Like the river, Ron's contagious spirit will live on and forever flow. We dearly love and miss you Hocks. A private graveside service will be held at 12:30 on Monday, October 5th at Greenwood Terrace cemetery. A "celebration of life" ceremony will be held at a later date in November.



