GREEN, Sara Jane Buckland "Sally" Sara Jane Buckland (Sally) Green passed away peacefully at Sullivan Park Nursing Care on Sunday, July 7th 2019. Born in Spokane on December 12, 1942 to Jean Buckland Green and James L. Green, Sally resided in Millwood her entire life until she moved to Sullivan Park Assisted Living three years ago. Those were the happiest years of her life, filled with new friendships and caring support. Sally attended Eastern Washington State College and worked in the processing area of Spokane Public Library for 40 years. Sally loved her church, having converted to Catholicism as a young adult. She enjoyed membership at St. Paschal Catholic Church, where she taught Sunday School, enjoyed her Alter Society friendships and served as a eucharist minister in church and for the homebound. Sally also enjoyed her prayer group friendships. Besides her church activities, she volunteered at Spokane Valley Partners Food Bank for over 15 years and was an enthusiastic supporter of Washington Basset Rescue. Besides providing a loving home to many bassets throughout the years, she volunteered to show rescue bassets on Saturdays at a local pet store. Sally is survived by her sister, Barbara St. Clair (Jack) and nephew Justin and eight cousins and their children. They are Linda Larson Baer (Norm), Julie Larson O'Connor (Mike), Becky Larson Sutay (John), Liz Larson Andersen (Steve), Chet Creger (Susie), Doug Creger (Nancy), Sara Creger Synder (Johnny) and Ellen Creger Robinson. Among these cousins' children are Ben Baer, Beth Baer Alspaugh, Laura Sicilia, Aaron O'Connor, Lyle Sutay, Mary Dimento, Rebecca Robinson, Molly Lampros, Amy Creger Tuman, Molly J. Creger, Carrie Creger Wilson and Sara Elias. In lieu of flowers, Sally wished for donations to be sent to St. Paschal Catholic Church, Washington Basset Rescue and Spokane Valley Partners Food Bank. A service will be held at St. Paschal Catholic Church in mid-August.

