GIBSON, Shirley C. (Age 63) Shirley Christine Gibson (age 63) of Moses Lake, WA, unexpectedly entered into rest on April 22, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, WA. Shirley was born August 17th to Rolland and Darlene Clark Sr. in Colville, WA. Shirley is survived by her parents Rolland and Darlene Clark Sr.; sisters Diane Taft (Will), Bavonnie Clark-Blodgett (J), Linda Pool (Larry); brother Rolland Clark Jr. (Kerry); children Christina L. Boswell (Moses Lake, WA), Roy E. Gibson (Moses Lake, WA); three step-children Tammy Claramonte (Madrid, Spain), Travis Gibson (CleElum, WA), Jim Gibson (Orlando, Florida); three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous family members. Shirley was preceded in death by her brother Steven R. Clark and husband Chris Rosa of Moses Lake, WA The family will be hosting a private service to honor and celebrate the life of Shirley Gibson.



