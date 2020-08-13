1/1
Shirley C. GIBSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIBSON, Shirley C. (Age 63) Shirley Christine Gibson (age 63) of Moses Lake, WA, unexpectedly entered into rest on April 22, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, WA. Shirley was born August 17th to Rolland and Darlene Clark Sr. in Colville, WA. Shirley is survived by her parents Rolland and Darlene Clark Sr.; sisters Diane Taft (Will), Bavonnie Clark-Blodgett (J), Linda Pool (Larry); brother Rolland Clark Jr. (Kerry); children Christina L. Boswell (Moses Lake, WA), Roy E. Gibson (Moses Lake, WA); three step-children Tammy Claramonte (Madrid, Spain), Travis Gibson (CleElum, WA), Jim Gibson (Orlando, Florida); three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous family members. Shirley was preceded in death by her brother Steven R. Clark and husband Chris Rosa of Moses Lake, WA The family will be hosting a private service to honor and celebrate the life of Shirley Gibson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved