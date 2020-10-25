1/2
Steven W. FOREMAN
FOREMAN, Steven W. Steven W. Foreman unexpectedly passed away on October 11th, 2020. He is survived by his soulmate and loving wife Dorothy, his three beautiful children Austin, Brody, and Cendall. Both his parents, David and Lora, as well as his brother Cory. Those who had the pleasure to know Steve, knew him to be a genuine, kind, and loving man. He was someone every friend and family member could call upon whenever they were in need. Along with his love for helping others without falter, he had a strong passion and love for big trucks and fast cars. This love sprouted a family of its own. Some of his best memories were made in the moments he spent in the mountains alongside his family and friends. Our family would like to thank all of Steven's many friends for the love and support they have shown through this very difficult time.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
5093285620
