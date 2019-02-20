Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Lynn MILLER. View Sign

MILLER, Teresa Lynn December 29, 1958-Febrary 14, 2019 Teresa Lynn Miller of Spokane passed away last week. She graduated Mead High School and Gonzaga University where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Art and her certification in teaching. Terry's professional career spanned 25 years as Garry Middle School's art teacher. While there, she also earned her Masters in Special Education and completed and passed her National Board Certification. Our Terry was full of joy, love and a quick wit. A devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend and teacher; Terry provided an amazing example of how to live life. She persevered through challenges and developed her talents to their potential. Through her life, she showed those around her how to become better people. Mostly, Terry showed us how to love, laugh and embrace every moment with appreciation and joy. Anyone who came to know her as family and friend knew that her care for them was real. Her smile was infectious, her laugh contagious and her patience and wisdom unmatched. Aside from her family and friends, this was clearly evident in how she impacted the generations of students she taught at Garry Middle School. A brilliant artist and art teacher, Terry's skill and care for her students brought out the very best in those she taught. She not only taught art; she nurtured the creativity of her students. They discovered their abilities and grew more confident in themselves. In all she did, Terry defined what it meant to be family, friend and teacher. Terry's pride and joy was her family and the sense of "home" she created for them. Her daughter and granddaughters brought her an abundance of happiness and fulfillment that made her life complete. We take comfort in knowing that Terry is now joined with her mother and is at rest in the loving gaze of our Lord. A Funeral Mass and reception will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00 AM at Assumption Catholic Church, Spokane, WA, 3624 W. Indian Trail Rd., Spokane, WA 99208. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spokane North East Youth Center. To leave a note for the family please visit

MILLER, Teresa Lynn December 29, 1958-Febrary 14, 2019 Teresa Lynn Miller of Spokane passed away last week. She graduated Mead High School and Gonzaga University where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Art and her certification in teaching. Terry's professional career spanned 25 years as Garry Middle School's art teacher. While there, she also earned her Masters in Special Education and completed and passed her National Board Certification. Our Terry was full of joy, love and a quick wit. A devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend and teacher; Terry provided an amazing example of how to live life. She persevered through challenges and developed her talents to their potential. Through her life, she showed those around her how to become better people. Mostly, Terry showed us how to love, laugh and embrace every moment with appreciation and joy. Anyone who came to know her as family and friend knew that her care for them was real. Her smile was infectious, her laugh contagious and her patience and wisdom unmatched. Aside from her family and friends, this was clearly evident in how she impacted the generations of students she taught at Garry Middle School. A brilliant artist and art teacher, Terry's skill and care for her students brought out the very best in those she taught. She not only taught art; she nurtured the creativity of her students. They discovered their abilities and grew more confident in themselves. In all she did, Terry defined what it meant to be family, friend and teacher. Terry's pride and joy was her family and the sense of "home" she created for them. Her daughter and granddaughters brought her an abundance of happiness and fulfillment that made her life complete. We take comfort in knowing that Terry is now joined with her mother and is at rest in the loving gaze of our Lord. A Funeral Mass and reception will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00 AM at Assumption Catholic Church, Spokane, WA, 3624 W. Indian Trail Rd., Spokane, WA 99208. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spokane North East Youth Center. To leave a note for the family please visit hennesseyfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close