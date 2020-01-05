BEACH, Zackary Alan (Age 27) Zackary Alan Beach tragically passed away December 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was born December 11th, 1992 in Spokane, WA to Fawn Thompson and Don Beach. Zackary loved to spend his time fishing, enjoying football, listening to music, and being around his son, family and friends. He was an avid movie and television buff with endless knowledge on the subject, he spent Friday nights watching wrestling with his son. His plans for the future included attending the fire science program at Spokane Community College to become a firefighter. Zackary is survived by his parents; Fawn Thompson and Don Beach, son; Jesse Beach, wife; Alexis Beach, sister; Vanessa Beach, grandmothers; Marlene Martino and Judy Powers, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by cousin and best friend Jesse Cunnington, grandparents and great-grandparents; Ida, Joe, Arlo and Al. A Celebration of Life in honor of Zackary will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, January 18th, 2020, at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020