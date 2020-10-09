Oswell "Ozzie" Williams
Milton - On October 7, 2020, Oswell "Ozzie" Williams shuffled off his mortal coil and went to a better place. He enjoyed a full, active, and productive life leaving behind a legacy of goodwill, good deeds, and a loving family.
Husband, Father, Grandfather, Pharmacist, Air Force Veteran, and proud Gator, Ozzie was the patriarch of an extended family who looked to him for guidance, wisdom and levity.
Ozzie was born on October 16, 1935 in Milton, FL. But for his Air Force service in Japan, he lived here his whole life. After marriage to Elaine, his wife for 59 years, he attended the University of Florida and graduated with his degree in Pharmacy. Moving back home, he eventually opened an independent pharmacy with Charles Vanlandingham. First on Stewart Street (Charles Pharmacy) and then across from the Hospital on Berryhill Road (Berryhill Pharmacy), he worked six days a week for decades serving customers, who, in turn, became life-long friends. Ozzie behind the counter filling prescriptions is an indelible image retained by everyone who knew him.
Retiring after more than 50 years as a Pharmacist, the "Big O" then spent almost all his time with his family. Wearing camo crocks most days, he became the quintessential grandfather. With warm-hearted humor and pithy sayings, Ozzie was an absolute joy to his four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Williams (Joyce) and sister, Jean Peirce (Pete), Ozzie passes with an extended family of in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. All of whom he loved dearly.
Survivors include: his wife, Elaine; his son, Steven Williams (Cindy); daughter, Maria LaDouceur (Todd); and four adult grandchildren, Shelby Williams (Olivia), Blake LaDouceur (Tiffany), Alec LaDouceur, and Spencer Williams. All will miss Paw-Paw very much. He will also miss his countless friends and colleagues. Ozzie found the best in others and leaves this world a bit better because he lived.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements. There will be a private family service on October 17, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
's North Florida Chapter.
The family wishes to thank the health care professionals at the Woodlands, the 4th floor nursing team at West Florida Hospital and Covenant Hospice for their skilled and compassionate care.
His entire family will forever remember his signature sendoff to "be of good cheer" and "keep your sunny side up!"