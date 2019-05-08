Jack Allen Penfield

Jack Allen Penfield, 88, former long-time Stamford resident passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on May 4, 2019. Jack was born in Glendale, CA, the son of the late Nadine and George Penfield. He is a graduate of the University of California Berkeley, 1953. Jack is predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Penfield (2013). He is survived by his children: Gregory Penfield of South Carolina, Lee Ann Mistretta of Norwalk, Jennifer Moore of Wilton and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jack's varied career included publishing, real-estate and finance which took him from California to Raleigh, North Carolina to Stamford.

A resident of Stamford since 1970, Jack was an active volunteer and former member of the City Housing Authority/Charter Oaks, Housing Development Fund, Pilgrim Tower, North Stamford Congregational Church, Council of Churches and more. In addition to his volunteer work, Jack loved reading, sailing, golf, dinner parties with wonderful friends, and the Stamford Symphony.

Private family gathering in lieu of memorial service.