Julia Chan Lee
Julia Chan Lee, age 85, married to Paul R. Lee for 41 years, passed away on April 19 from Alzheimer's and coronavirus. She was born in Hong Kong and earned degrees from Florida Southern College, Pratt Institute and a master's degree from Columbia University in 1974. She is survived by her son Milo and his wife Winnie and their two children, as well as her brother Horace, her sister Cathy and several grandchildren. For 25 years Julia taught English as a second language at P.S. 151 in Woodside Queens, NY. She was an excellent athlete who enjoyed tennis, swimming, windsurfing, sailing, skiing at Killington, as well as traveling frequently to Europe and Asia.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 29, 2020