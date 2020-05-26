Octavio Bessa Jr. M.D.

"Octavio Bessa Jr., MD passed away Sunday, May 17th, 2020 from complications from dementia and the coronavirus. He was 88 years old. He was the son of Octavio Bessa and Anna Bessa. He was born in Laguna, Santa Catarina, Brazil. He leaves behind a wife 4 children and 7 grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Wanda and his four children, James Robert, Peter Edward, Paul Roger, and Julie Veneziano. He also had seven grandchildren, Adam, Jessica, Nick, Maddie, Will, Sophie and Luke. He also had three brothers, Jose', Luis and Oduvaldo. He went to medical school in Curitiba, Brazil, and later became a doctor in internal medicine. In 1958, he moved to the Bronx to do a residency, and met my mom, Wanda, on a blind date and eventually got married in New Jersey. He was a great doctor and that's what we must remember about him. He was always most happy sailing on his boat, "En Passant".

Donations can be made to Doctor's without Borders.

Octavio Bessa Jr. M.D. July 26, 1931-May 17, 2020.



