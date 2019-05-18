Peter L. Gerardi

Peter L. Gerardi, 80, passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2019. He was born in Stamford, CT on September 20, 1938 to the late Joseph and Gertrude (Lacerenza) Gerardi. Pete married the love of his life, the late Patricia (Trombetta) Gerardi on June 13, 1959.

Pete was predeceased by his parents, his wife, his brothers Gerald and Lucian Gerardi, and his sisters: Carmella Conetta, Katherine Palladino and Donna DeSalle. He was also predeceased by his in-laws: Richard Conetta, William Palladino, Pete Gasparino, Rita Gerardi, Joe and Josephine Trombetta, Rocco Vita, Mike and Theresa DeMasi, Nicholas Fusaro, Jerry and Rosalie Garfano and Phil Annunziata.

Pete is survived by his children: Peter Gerardi, Jr and his wife Gail; daughter Barbette Barlow and her husband Rick; daughter Marlana Sabia and her husband JR; daughter Jodi DiPreta and her husband Sal; as well as nine grandchildren: Sal DiPreta III, Jacob Barlow, Nicolas DiPreta, Joshua Barlow, Trevor Sabia, Tony DiPreta, Jenna Sabia, Peter Gerardi III and Ryan Gerardi. He is also survived by sisters-in-law: Mary Vita, Antoinette Fusaro, Dottie Annunziata, and Elizabeth Gerardi.

Pete was a jack-of-all-trades and owned many businesses throughout his lifetime, including Gerardi Brothers Autobody, Pepino's Restaurant, Ansonia Bottling, Little Luke's Hotdog Truck and Two G's Catering (with his cousin, Joe Gerardi).

Pete enjoyed celebrating the holidays with his family, golfing with the Good Times Golf League, holiday parties with the "party group", and coffee every morning with his good friends. Pete was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.

Pete was a generous man to his family, friends, and anyone else who knew him. His fun, loving spirit will be missed by all.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 21 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien.