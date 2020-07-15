Arthur M. Wolfe Jr.
Horseheads - Age 94 of Horseheads. He was born in Elmira, NY on September 25, 1925, the son of the late Arthur M. Wolfe Sr. and Isabelle Mahar and passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday July 15, 2020. In addition to his parents, Arthur was predeceased by his loving wife, Dorothy A. Stratton in 2002. He is survived by his children; Anita (Rickey) Slagle of Manlius, NY; Deborah (David) Neely of Denton, TX; Loren Wolfe of Maryville, TN; and Yvonne (James) Wasson of Bolivar, NY; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; longtime companion Elizabeth Waite; brother Harold "Hal" (Donna) Wolfe; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads, on Friday July 17th, 2020 from 11 am to 12 pm. Please be mindful of New York State Health Department regulations and limits on the number of persons allowed inside the funeral home at one time. A private funeral service will take place following calling hours; committal and interment to be held with military honors in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make donations in Arthur's name and memory to Meals on Wheels of Chemung County, 409 William St., Elmira, NY 14901 or CareFirst, online at https://carefirstny.org/
