Elmira - Age 61, of Elmira died on Thursday, June 18th, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family. Dan was a master fisherman, hunter, outdoorsman with a wicked sense of humor. Dan was born in Elmira, graduated from EFA in 1978, and worked as a machinist at Hilliard. He also worked as a mason and at several area restaurants. Always the life of any party, Dan would light up a room with his matchless wit. An accomplished cook, Dan claimed he could fillet a fish or dress a deer in record time. Of late, Dan became a voracious reader of history. He is survived by his son, Michael J. Tacka of Titusville, Florida; his loving partner, Mary Cornacchio, of Elmira; and siblings, Michael Tacka of Horseheads, Nancy Barlow of Virginia, Joseph Tacka, Kevin Tacka and Patricia Burrows of Maine. He was predeceased by his parents, Chester Tacka and Adeline Tacka of Elmira. He is also predeceased by his dear friends, Pat Coughlin, Greg Morrell and by his beloved dog, Destiny. Dan will be sorely missed by his friends and family. A private memorial service will be held at Beaverkill River, Catskill Mountains, NY at a later date.

Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
