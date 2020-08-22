1/1
Harry J. "Harp" Reidy
Harry J. "Harp" Reidy

Elmira - Age 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020. Harp was born and raised in Elmira, a son of Richard J. and Elizabeth (O'Connor) Reidy. He is predeceased by his wife Edith Goff Reidy, infant daughter Mary Therese Reidy, sisters, Mary Reidy, Jane Murphy, Margaret Laux, Elizabeth Schiefen, and Helen McInerney. Harp is survived by his children, with their spouses: Elizabeth and John Bilzor of Virginia Beach VA, Thomas and Vicki Reidy of Tampa FL, Ted Reidy of Elmira, Paul and Nancy Reidy of Horseheads, Mary and Greg Fay of Columbia Crossroads PA, Harry, Jr. and Cheryl Reidy of Horseheads, Edith A. Reidy of Elmira, Wini and John Dillon of Canton MA, and Maureen and Clinton Mann of Syracuse NY; 24 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Wini Widman of North Carolina; brother and sister-in-law Richard and Theresa Reidy of Elmira; special friend Tom Petsky; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Harp was an Army Air Corps veteran, serving his country during WWII. He was active his entire life. Harp was still taking yoga classes and golfing at age 98. He was a life long devout Catholic and attended Mass on a daily basis. Faith, family and friends were most important to Harp and he would make a point to always take care of his body, soul and mind. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's, 604 Park Place Elmira, on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to at the church with masks and social distancing required. The maximum occupancy at the church will be 110 people. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's
Funeral services provided by
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
God bless Harry. What a gentleman. He will never be forgotten...he and his family are in my prayers.
Paul Titus
