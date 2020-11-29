1/
Terry L. Bostwick
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry L. Bostwick

Wellsboro, PA - Terry L. Bostwick, age 69, of Wellsboro, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at The Green Home. He was born on March 18, 1951 in Wellsboro, the son of Norma Bostwick. Terry worked as Bookkeeper for Chilson Motors and stocked shelves for the supermarket in Lawrenceville. He enjoyed playing and listen to music.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Powers Cemetery in Lawrenceville with Pastor Harry Colegrove officiating. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved