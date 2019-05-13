Charles Gerrish Sproule Jr., 94, of Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, entered Heaven on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Springmoor Retirement Community in Raleigh, North Carolina. The son of Charles Gerrish Sproule Sr. and Sarah Pedrick Sproule.

Charlie (as he was known to all) served as a naval Commanding Officer and 1st Lieutenant in WWII. After the war was over, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. With graduation behind him, he moved back to the Philadelphia area and founded CG Sproule & Associates, where he manufactured products for the steel mill industry for over 50 years in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

In 1988, Charlie retired with his wife, Caroline, to St. Michaels, MD. There they built a custom-made home on the Bay which he, himself, designed to host his extended family. For over 30 years, multiple generations made many wonderful memories at "Lac Beg," with boat rides, fishing, sailing, bike riding, crabbing, and playing games at their annual Fourth of July celebrations.

In his retirement, Charlie became a very talented woodworker known for his meticulously carved ducks and birds. Our family is grateful and blessed to have some of them decorating our homes. In November of 2016, Charlie and Caroline moved to Raleigh, NC to be closer to their family but they have always kept a special place in their hearts for all their friends on the Eastern Shore.

Surviving are his loving wife of 70 years, Caroline; his daughter, Libby Mitchiner and husband Joe; his son, Gary Sproule and wife Debbie; grandchildren: Chad Sproule and sister Courtney Sproule, Nathan Mitchiner and wife Amy, Lauryn Williams and husband Blake; and great grandchildren: Jaidyn Mitchiner, Carter and Kate Williams.

A Celebration of Charlie's Life will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Easton (617 N. Washington St.) on Wednesday, May 22nd at 11 a.m. with a visitation to follow at the church.

The family is grateful beyond words for all the love, support and care that the staff at the Springmoor Health Center provided for our precious patriarch as we all tried to make him as comfortable as possible during his final life chapter ... Published in The Star Democrat on May 12, 2019