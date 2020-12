Doris Elizabeth Leverage of Easton, MD passed away on December 3, 2020 at the University of Medical Shore Medical Center of Easton. She was 97.Born on December 30, 1922 in Easton, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Clarence John Leverage and Elise Mae Dixon.Doris is survived by her sister, Anne Agnello, as well as nieces and nephews.Services will be held privately.Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com