EASTON - Edward James Brown of Easton, MD, passed away on May 25th. He was 86 years old. Ed was born on June 23, 1932 in Waterbury, CT, son of the late John and Mary Brown. He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Thomas Brown, both of Waterbury, CT.

Ed graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in Economics and Political Science in 1954. From 1954-7, he served in the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg, NC. After an honorable discharge, Ed pursued a career in banking that took him from teller of Rockland National Bank to Chairman of Eastern Savings Bank in Scarsdale, NY, and President and Chief Operating Officer of Apple Bank for Savings in New York City, from which he retired in 1994.

An active member of service organizations and clubs, Ed served as the president of the Kiwanis Club in Suffern, NY, Trustee of the Franciscan Health System of New York, Director of the New York Savings Bank Retirement System Group, Inc., Treasurer of the Union League Club, New York, NY, President of Talbot Country Club, Easton, MD, President of the Bay Country Region Antique Automobile Club of America, and Chairman of the Finance Committee, Londonderry on the Tred Avon.

Ed was an avid golfer and antique automobile collector, his most beloved car being a 1935 Chevrolet DeLuxe Sedan. He was also a voracious reader, particularly of history and historical biographies, but he also enjoyed the novels of Percy A. Marks and the poetry of Ogden Nash and Dylan Thomas.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jean; five children: Edward T. Brown (Kathy), Linda S. Brown, Carol B. Drum (Michael), Timothy R. Brown (Susan), and Daniel J. Brown. In addition, he is survived by eight grandchildren: Lyndsay Seppelt (Will), Alex, Timothy, Patrick, Kevin, and Matthew Brown, Natalie and Sam Drum, and two great grandchildren: Logan and Noah Seppelt.

A funeral mass will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Church, Easton MD, on June 15th at 11 a.m. A one-hour visitation will precede the mass. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Talbot Hospice, Easton MD, or Talbot Humane Society, Easton Maryland.

For online tributes, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary