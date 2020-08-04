1/1
Harold Dean Kniceley
1942 - 2020
Harold Dean Kniceley of Centreville, Maryland, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Easton Memorial Hospital. Harold was born on Feb. 20, 1942 in Carolina, West Virginia. He was 78 years old.

Harold is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Kay Kniceley of Centreville, his two daughters, Dawn Kniceley and Jennifer Kniceley, granddaughter Jodie Cosden-Blunt, his sister Sharon Kay Hawkins, sister-in-laws Bernice Kniceley, Jean Miller, and Patricia Miller, brother- in-law Paul Miller and his godson Bryan Beville, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, the late Richard Kniceley and Margaret (Basnett) Kniceley, his brother Richard Lee Kniceley, brother-in-law Carl J. Miller and his brother-in-law Don Hawkins.

Harold graduated Fairmont State University with a Bachelors Degree and received a Master's from John's Hopkins University. He worked as an Art Teacher at Queen Anne's County High school for 42 years. He was a local masterful carver and painter. His love for birds drew him into carving song birds, decoys and waterfowl. He was a great lover of music which inspired his carving of Dulcimers and Banjos by hand. He also enjoyed playing them as well as the guitar and mandolin. Harold was very involved with his school a set designer for many musicals and float designs for the local parades. He had a love of westerns and was an avid reader and genealogist tracing his family history back centuries.

Services for Harold will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein, & Newnam Funeral Home at 408 South Liberty Street Centreville, MD 21617. Visitation will be held 12-2 on Saturday, August 8th following a service at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the ASPCA.

Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
