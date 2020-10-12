Helen May Malkus, 94, of Cambridge, Md., passed away at her home, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, of natural causes. Born on May 23, 1926 in Cambridge, Md., Helen was the youngest of six daughters of Cyrus May and Dora Ellis May, grew up on their Mineral Hill Farm in the vicinity of Salem, Md., and was a member of Vienna United Methodist Church.



Helen attended Vienna Elementary and graduated from Vienna High School in 1943. During World War II, she worked as a civilian inspector in a wartime munitions plant in Salisbury, Md.



On July 29, 1945, Helen married Philip P. Malkus. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary ahead of his death on August 7, 1990.



In addition to her work as a farmer's wife/homemaker and mother, Helen worked for 11 years as a dental assistant. In an era when most small farmers were forced off the land, Philip and Helen moved from renting to purchasing and working the Stump Manor and Arnie farms near Cambridge, Md., which Helen continued to steward until her death.



Following her marriage, Helen joined her husband in membership of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Cambridge, Md., and was a very active member until health issues limited her attendance in recent years. She was a longtime choir and women's guild member, amongst numerous other committees. She was also a longtime leader of the Little Choptank 4-H Club and active for many years in the Dorchester Homemakers club.



Surviving Helen are her two daughters, B. Paige M. Cox of Bel Air, Md., and Elizabeth M. Giese of Cambridge, Md.; sons-in-law William H. Cox, Jr. and William M. Giese, Jr.; five grandchildren, William H. Cox, III of Los Angeles, Calif., Ben P. Cox (Tisha) of Whiteford, Md., Michael W. Giese (Danielle) of Cheverly, Md., John P. Giese (Julie) of Reisterstown, Md., and Cheryl Giese Tomey (Adam) of Cambridge, Md.; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her five sisters, Pauline May of Vienna, Md., Bernice May Edner of San Jose, Calif., Ruth May Collier of Parkville, Md., Marian May Koster of Seaford, Del., and Margaret May Andrews Nixon of Bethel, Del., and one grandson, Philip Giese.



Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, funeral services and interment at Old Trinity Cemetery will be private. The grandchildren cohort will serve as pallbearers. Offerings in memory of Helen M. Malkus may be sent to Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5401 While Hall Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.



