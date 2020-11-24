James Clifford Andrew, beloved father, husband, brother, and friend passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was 66 years old.



Jimmy was born on February 4, 1954 in Easton, Maryland. He graduated from Easton High School in 1972.



Jimmy was a farmer, auctioneer, and soil consultant as well as an all-around jack-of-all-trades. He was a member of the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He loved reading history novels, anything about classic cars or tractors, and watching war movies. He showed his prized John Deere B tractor every year at the Tuckahoe Steam and Gas Engine Show. He enjoyed going to the Harrington Fair, Talbot County Fair, and Thresherman Show with his family. Anyone that knew him, knew he was a storyteller and loved making people laugh. He enjoyed laying out on the beach and swimming in the ocean.



He was raised on Little Jump Farm in Cordova where he helped his parents train harness horses, raise livestock, and tend a garden. Later in life, the farm became his refuge and headquarters for the farming business. He married the love of his life on February 15, 1997.



Jimmy is survived by his wife, Lisa Ewing Andrew; children, Leanna Maria Pietroforte (Gino), Megan Andrew Morris (Zachary), Julie Arain Andrew, and William (Billy) Clifford Andrew; 2 grandsons, Dominic Martino Pietroforte and Weston James Morris; sister, Joyce Andrew Hollingsworth (Marion); and numerous extended family members. He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford Stelle Andrew and mother, Florence Davis Andrew. He took great pride and joy in being a father.



Funeral services will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 am. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Future Farmers of America (FFA) or Tuckahoe Steam and Gas Association.



