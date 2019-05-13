OCALA, FLA. - Jerome H. "Jerry" Wilkinson passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Ocala, Florida after a brief illness.

Born on November 1, 1951 in Easton, Maryland, he was the son of the late W. Harry Wilkinson and Kathryn Clouse Wilkinson.

Jerry was a 1969 graduate of SS. Peter and Paul High School where he was a standout basketball player, once scoring 48 points in a single game. He also had the lead role in his high school play, The Musical: "The King and I." He continued his education at Salisbury State College where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973.

He was a sales representative for Alamo Rent-A-Car in Denver, Colorado for several years before retiring to Florida.

Jerry enjoyed playing tennis and golf. He was also an accomplished swimmer in his younger years.

He is survived by his brother, Michael J. Wilkinson (Lois) of Dover, Delaware; his sister, Patricia W. Whitby (Roy), of Easton, Maryland; a nephew, Zachary H. Whitby, and a niece, Katie Whitby, also of Easton. He is also survived by a special friend, Deborah Camp, of Ocala, Florida.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10 AM - 12 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. A graveside service will follow at New Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's honor to Talbot Humane, P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on May 12, 2019