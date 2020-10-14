Joyce Baker Ferris of Easton, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Heartfields of Easton. She was 93 years old.
Born in Grasonville, Maryland on November 26, 1926, she was the daughter of James Baker and Edith King Baker. She took the ferry to Baltimore to study nursing at Church Home Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, graduating with an RN degree in 1947. She worked at several hospitals, including Johns Hopkins, Suburban and the VA hospital in Washington, DC. In 1954, she met and married the love of her life, Douglas G. Ferris, a Navy hospital corpsman. They lived in several places including Newport, Rhode Island. After her husband's retirement from the Navy in 1964, they settled in Trappe, Maryland and raised their family. In 1970, Joyce returned to nursing full time and spent the remainder of her career as a geriatric nurse at the House in the Pines and the Dixon House. Upon her retirement as an RN, she worked as a private caregiver at Easton Memorial and a Talbot Hospice volunteer.
Caring for others was Joyce's passion. Her greatest joy was spending time with and caring for her family. But any person lucky enough to call her their friend was lucky indeed. She was truly a kind and compassionate person who was always willing to lend a hand, provide medical care, cook a meal, run an errand or just listen. One of her closest friends, Dee Frederick, said "Joyce would take care of the world if she could." Her cooking was legendary, in particular her amazing cookies and wonderful soups. She loved to read and pets were always an important part of her life.
In addition to her husband, Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Delbert Baker, her beloved grandson, Matthew Cowdrey, and her special companion of over 20 years, Jack Ferris.
She is survived by her daughter, Dael Cowdrey, and husband, Roy; a son, George Ferris, and wife Molly, and three grandchildren: Kelsy, Colleen and Tyler; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
Her family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to all of the staff at Heartfields of Easton for their compassionate care of Joyce for over four years.
Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in her name at the charity of your choice
