WOOLFORD - Lee Karminski, 80, of Woolford, Md. passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton. He was born in Essex, MD on Jan. 25, 1939 and was a son of the late Alfonzo and Sara Tutchton Karminski.

Mr. Karminski graduated from Kenwood High School class of 1957. He served U.S. Army, where he was stationed Germany for two years before returning to the United States. He was a Computer Technician for NCR.

He enjoyed crabbing, boating, and tinkering around his shop. He was member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and was previously a member of Mountain Christian Church in Joppa, MD.

He is survived by his wife, Kay Karminski, of Woolford; two children: Todd Karminski and wife Kelly, of Warrenton, VA, and also of Woolford, MD; Terri DeFelice and husband Todd, of Abingdon, MD; four grandchildren: Cade and Payton Karminski, Daniel and Joshua DeFelice; a sister in law, Janet Ahmad and husband Dr. MM Ahmad, of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, with Rev. Bonnie Shively officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.