Muriel A. (Alton) Ewing
1925 - 2020
Muriel Alton Ewing passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Born April 14, 1925, the daughter of Hildred & Willard Alton of Easton. She graduated from Easton High School in 1942 and married Lawrence Edward Ewing, Jr. from Centreville on January 19, 1946. They lived and farmed in the Centreville area for three years before moving to their present farm and home on Matthewstown Road in 1949. She was active in the farm operation and worked part-time as a secretary but her favorite pastime was her friends and family.

Muriel (often called Bunk by her friends) and Lawrence belonged to the International Flying Farmers since 1970 and Muriel held offices in the local Delmarva Chapter. She was also named IFF Woman of the Year and later IFF Queen on the international level. The love of flying took them all over the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Central America, making many friends along the way.

Muriel was preceded in death by her husband of almost 72 years, Lawrence, in 2017 and her daughter, Lynne Ewing Carels, in 2006. She is survived by her son, Lawrence Alton Ewing (Margaret) and six grandchildren, Lauren Lowe (John), Brandon Hesson (Renee), Brian Ewing, Stephen Ewing (Tiffany), Diana Hesson (Danny) and Marshall Hesson (Olivia) as well as thirteen great-grandchildren.

"As per my mother's request, there will be a private memorial service for the immediate family followed by a graveside service. Mom was a friend to all and a true servant at heart. There were so many community organizations, committees, and charities that she served on through out the years to even begin to mention. She sincerely loved her family and her friends. In her words, ... my love is great and remember, I will always be close, if not in body, but heart and soul". Larry Ewing

Donations in Muriel's memory may be made to Hospice of Talbot County, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601 or Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 7906 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601.

For condolences and to sign Muriel's online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Star Democrat on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
