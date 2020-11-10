1/
Dr. Sean Alan Barber
With sadness, love and profound gratitude for all the support over the years his family announces his passing on Monday, November 2, 2020, Age 48. Best friend and husband of 25 years to Elizabeth "Beth" (nee Rosman) Barber of Crystal River, FL; proud father of Nova Barber at US Merchant Marine Academy; cherished son of Brenda (nee Mallon) and John E., Sr. Taylor of Pensacola and Michael R. and Carol "Beth" Barber of Carrabelle, FL ; loving brother of Sabrina (Kai) Fornes of Apalachicola, John E., Jr. (Raven) Taylor, Buddy (Sissy) Crosby and Isaiah Barber; dear son-in-law of Martin and Sharon (nee Bunnell) Rosman; grandmother-in-love, Bella Rosman; also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends. Sean graduated with his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Logan University in 2010. He was on staff at the Spine and Injury Assoicates in Ocala, FL. He deeply cared for all his patients and never refused care to anyone no matter their financial ability. One of his most notable accomplishments was supporting patients in the Paralympic Games. He will be sincerely missed by the many lives he touched. The Celebration of life was Saturday, November 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sean's name may be made to Perspectives Integrated treatment and Sober Living 818 E. Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala FL 34470

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
November 6, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Alec Barinholtz
November 6, 2020
On behalf of Jeanne and myself we would like to send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sean. No words can make the deep sadness go away but also the memories can never be taken away. Rest in peace and to the family...know you are loved.
Douglas Bliss
