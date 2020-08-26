1/
Arthur Williams
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Arthur Joe Williams passed away on Tuesday, August 25th at the home of his sister Diann Dale (Johnny) in Columbus, MS.
Mr. Williams was born on June 16, 1943 in Webster County to the late Arthur Ross Williams and Thelma Golden Williams. He was a 1961 graduate of Starkville High School and served in the United States Air Force and the Vietnam War. Joe worked as a paper delivery man for the Starkville Daily News for 23 years. He loved life, fishing, and doing things for others. He loved sports and keeping stats for Starkville High School baseball, football, and basketball as well as Mississippi State University Ladies' and Men's basketball teams. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Starkville and later in his life moved his membership to Adaton Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Survivors include: Sister- Dorothy Williams Livingston (Layne), Starkville MS, sister- Diann Williams Dale (Johnny), Columbus, MS, and brother-Roy Williams (Suzanne), Starkville, MS. There will be a memorial service at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS at a later date.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Aug. 26 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 26, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
