MURPHY, JR.



Billie Irvine Murphy Jr.



Billie Irvine Murphy Jr. was born in Kaufman, Texas, to parents Jean French McGary & Billie Irvine Murphy Sr. and passed away peacefully after a brief but courageous battle with cancer at the age of 65.



Billie married the love of his life, Michelle Daniels Murphy, in 1990 and resided in Lantana, Texas along with their two daughters Criselle Murphy & Alyssa Murphy until the time of his death.







Billie was a brilliantly smart and gifted man at everything from taking apart a computer and putting it back together, to playing any song you threw at him by ear on the guitar or piano. Although Billie was a man of few words, he was hilarious and witty, and always knew just what to say.



Billie worked at Nelson Brother's Ready Mix in Lewisville, TX for 45 years, beginning as a concrete mixer driver to eventually become head of IT there.



Billie was greatly loved by all that knew him, and will be dearly missed by his friends and family.



Billie was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Clarence Murphey & Ottie Loveless Murphey, his parents Jean French McGary & Billie Irvine Murphy Sr, and his brothers David Murphy Sr. & Terry McGary.



Billie is survived by his wife, Michelle Daniels Murphy, his daughters Criselle Murphy & Alyssa Murphy of Lantana, TX, his sisters Darlene Bishop of Denton, TX, & Kelly Schafer of Mesa, AZ, alongside countless in-laws, nieces & nephews, and close lifelong friends that he held dear.



There will be a Celebration of Life on June 7th, 2019 to be held at First Baptist Church in Lewisville, 1251 Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX 75077. 6:30pm - 8:30pm, come & go.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Billie's name to . Published in Star Local Media from May 24 to May 30, 2019