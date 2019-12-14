|
|
TRUITT
JC ”Jake” Truitt of McKinney, TX died peacefully after a 10 month battle with Brain Cancer on December 3rd, at his home.
Jake is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lynda, their children, Julie (Barry), and Michael, his sister Martha Truitt Steger (Eric), and brother, Jim Truitt (Kim)- 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 6 great nieces and nephews.
He was a friend to many and will be missed by all.
Service info: Christ Church Plano 4550 Legacy Dr., Monday, Dec. 16th at 11:00
Donations can be made, in his name, to First Tee of Greater Dallas.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20, 2019