SELBY



Louisa Agnes Lahey Selby was born August 2, 1926 in Bermondsey, London, England and left this earth on July 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth Lahey, her brother Billy and sister, Pat. She is survived by her 5 children; Laura Marshall, and husband Mike, Paul Selby, John Selby and wife Cammie, Mary Hess and husband Nick, and Michael Selby. She had 9 grand-children; Daniel, Josh, Christopher, Janet, Elizabeth, Joey, Sarah, Kyle and Damian. She had 7 great-grandchildren; Eli, Finley, Howl, Joseph, Annabelle, Norah and Leander.



Funeral Mass will be at St. Ann's in Coppell, Texas on Tuesday, July 14th at 2 pm; and the Burial will be at Sacred Heart in Muenster, Texas on Wednesday, July 15th at 2 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store