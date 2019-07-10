Resources More Obituaries for PATRICIA JOSSART Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PATRICIA A. JOSSART

04/19/35 - 07/01/19 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email JOSSART



After years of remaining politically neutral in her classroom - refusing to reveal whether she was a Republican or Democrat to her American Government students with their persistent inquiries - this obituary has the responsibility to now reveal Patta Jossart's lifelong dedication as a Yeller Dog Democrat. Until recently, she had never missed an episode of Rachel Maddow.



Born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 19, 1935 to Walter and Helen Ahern, Patta grew up around her hometown until her father's tragic death. Patta graduated from Mentor High School in Mentor, Ohio. She later received a liberal arts degree from Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio and eventually pursued a Masters Degree at the University of North Texas. She utilized her talents in teaching middle school in Ohio and Texas, but most of her fifty-two year career took place at Lewisville High School.



Patta married the man of her dreams (short, dark, and handsome), James Jossart on August 24, 1959. Just out of the Army as a paratrooper, Jim discovered Patta by carefully planning which college he would attend based solely on a more girls-to-boys ration. They moved to Dallas, Texas in 1970, where Jim worked as a salesman and after building a dream home in Bartonville, Patta soon started teaching at Lewisville High. Unfortunately, Jim passed away in 1971, and Patta never remarried after losing her soul mate. For many years her closest companion was Darwin, a mix breed of Newfoundland and Sherman Tank. You took your life in your hands if you messed with either of the pair. Darwin liked to chew on automobile parts, and Patta's favorite breakfast was grits with Shiner Bock beer.



Patta will be sorely missed. She is survived by two sisters, Karen and Maureen, and various nieces and nephews. Also, former Dallas conductor Jaap von Zweden and the entire Dallas Symphony will miss her patronage. Furthermore, there is a Thursday nigh crew of misfits, mainly retired Lewisville teachers, who have too much time on their hands and who will willingly tell you Patta stories at the memorial. There are local friends, professional care persons, assisted living and nursing personnel who will also miss her warm demeanor and vivacious company. She will be remembered by the thousands of former students who continue to prosper as well-informed citizens from her civic tutelage; though some former students now function as just slightly neurotic from her guise as a psychology teacher (while secretly employing her skills as a master manipulator of young minds). Finally, her Gifted and Talented students met their intellectual match when they walked into her classroom.



Following her wishes, there will be no service, but those of you who would like to express condolences, are welcome to attend a memorial on July 19, 2019 at the Lewisville Municipal Annex community room - 1197 W. Main St., Lewisville from 4:30-6L30 pm. Anyone wearing black will not be allowed to speak on her behalf; grief and sorrow were never seen on the face of this dynamic and perpetually smiling teacher, friend, and Democrat. Published in Star Local Media from July 10 to July 16, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries