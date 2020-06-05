SANDERS
Paul Stephen Sanders of Princeton, Texas passed away on May 29, 2020 at the age of 70. He was born on December 8, 1949 to Paul Harvey and Lajuanta Rose (Tucker) Sanders in Dallas, Texas.
Paul married Lillian Boykin on July 20, 1979 in Irving, TX. They shared 40 happy years together. He was a gentle, kind man with a warm smile, a big heart and beautiful blue eyes. He was soft spoken, mild mannered and always kind to those around him. Paul was a good, faithful, loving husband, a proud father and grandfather. He had a tender heart for any cat in need of food or care at his Princeton home. Paul loved cars and enjoyed tinkering with them in his spare time. He had a yellow Ford Mustang Cobra he liked driving to work as he said, “it made the 90 mile round-trip drive to work more enjoyable”. He worked for ABF Freight Lines for 31 years before he retired and enjoyed telling stories about his adventures on the docks.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian Sanders; brothers, Gary Sanders and wife, Amy and Mark Sanders and wife, Diane; sister, Sheri Sanders; daughters, Kim Gavin and husband, Dirk, Delenia Partridge and fiancé, Skip, Rhonda Owens and husband, Billy, Deneice Chavez and husband, Kenny; sons, Shawn Nix and James Sanders and wife, Aimee; 23 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Rose Sanders; brothers, Harvey Sanders, and Ricky Sanders; nephews, Chad Sanders and Brian Sanders.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Paul Stephen Sanders of Princeton, Texas passed away on May 29, 2020 at the age of 70. He was born on December 8, 1949 to Paul Harvey and Lajuanta Rose (Tucker) Sanders in Dallas, Texas.
Paul married Lillian Boykin on July 20, 1979 in Irving, TX. They shared 40 happy years together. He was a gentle, kind man with a warm smile, a big heart and beautiful blue eyes. He was soft spoken, mild mannered and always kind to those around him. Paul was a good, faithful, loving husband, a proud father and grandfather. He had a tender heart for any cat in need of food or care at his Princeton home. Paul loved cars and enjoyed tinkering with them in his spare time. He had a yellow Ford Mustang Cobra he liked driving to work as he said, “it made the 90 mile round-trip drive to work more enjoyable”. He worked for ABF Freight Lines for 31 years before he retired and enjoyed telling stories about his adventures on the docks.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian Sanders; brothers, Gary Sanders and wife, Amy and Mark Sanders and wife, Diane; sister, Sheri Sanders; daughters, Kim Gavin and husband, Dirk, Delenia Partridge and fiancé, Skip, Rhonda Owens and husband, Billy, Deneice Chavez and husband, Kenny; sons, Shawn Nix and James Sanders and wife, Aimee; 23 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Rose Sanders; brothers, Harvey Sanders, and Ricky Sanders; nephews, Chad Sanders and Brian Sanders.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star Local Media from Jun. 5 to Jun. 11, 2020.