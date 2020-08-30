BARBARA KARCH (CHAPP) VANDUYNE Barbara Karch (Chapp) Vanduyne passed away peacefully at her daughter Kacey's home in Durham, NC, on Saturday, August 22, three days after turning 92. Born in Akron, OH, she moved with her parents, Herbert and Elma Karch, her sister Jody and brother Richard, to Silver Lake, OH. Barbara graduated from Northwestern University, majoring in speech. In 1948 she married August Anthony "Tony" Chapp III. They raised their three children, Steven, Kacey and Jeff outside Kansas City, KS. Barbara began her career as an educator as Director of Religious Education at All Souls Unitarian Church, Kansas City. She continued her involvement with Unitarian Churches/Fellowships in Louis-ville, KY, San Jose, CA, and finally at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington, NC, after moving to Carolina Beach in 1968. Barbara served as the librarian at the former Tileston Elementary School, and later at Hayward C. Bellamy Elementary, until retiring in 1995. She loved books and reading and shared that love with many children in the Wilmington community. More on Barbara's life story can be viewed at: https://www.cremnc.com/obits