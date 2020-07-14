1/1
Erna N. "Tommi" Hendrix
1935 - 2020
ERNA N. "TOMMI" HENDRIX September 6, 1935 - July 11, 2020 Tommi battled many illnesses over the past 7 years, each time ultimately contributing to dementia. She had courage, strength and grace and God with each episode. She passed peacefully in the care of Lower Cape Fear Lifecare / Hospice in Wilmington, NC. Tommi was born to Mable and Carl Nelson in Glasgow, Montana and after moving several times, she and her family moved to Cocoa, Florida where, she graduated High School. After marrying Jerry Hendrix on February 18, 1956, they traveled extensively through out the southeast, finally settling in Wilmington, North Carolina. She leaves behind two daughters, Lisa Brimhall of Memphis, Tennessee, Karen H. Johnson of Wilmington, North Carolina and a son, Jerry Hendrix Jr. of Savannah, Georgia; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and her 2 brothers, Lafe Nelson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Al Nelson of Cocoa, Florida. Her sister, Maxine Davis and her parents Carl E. Nelson and Mable Nelson preceded her death. Tommi loved God and going to church, her children and grandchildren and any baby that happens to be near. She is a loving caring kind, hearted woman who made friends with most everyone. An avid bowler, enjoyed playing cards with friends, watching sports on TV, traveling with her husband, Jerry and enjoying good food. Graveside services will be at 12 noon Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Oleander Gardens in Wilmington, NC, We ask that everyone attending wear a mask and please use social distancing. Memorials may be made to College Acres Baptist Church or Northside Baptist Church.

Published in Wilmington Star-News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Oleander Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Oleander Memorial Gardens
306 Bradley Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
9107991686
July 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathy go out to Jerry and the whole Hendrix family during this time. May you all find comfort with each other and remember the memories that you have and even to share with each other. She has a beautiful smile and Im sure it hasnt stopped even with her watching over you from above. God Bless all of you and you are in our prayers
Ken , Darlene , Amber Vogel
Friend
