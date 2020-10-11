MARY JO TUPLIN Mary Jo Tuplin, 91, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Mary Jo was born January 18, 1929 in Kokomo Indiana, daughter of Fred P. and Venita Pearl Stradling. Her husband, John Tuplin, preceded her in death. Early childhood was spent in Indiana and high school years in Saint Louis, Illinois. She moved to New England and attended nursing school in Boston. And most importantly met Jack Tuplin in Bristol, Rhode Island where her parents were living. They lived in Boston and moved on to Lake Placid, New York. In 1967 they moved to Raleigh, North Carolina and then on to the Wilmington area where they lived in Hampstead for 30 years. She spent her last eight years living at Brightmore of Wilmington which turned out to be one of the happiest times of her life. She thoroughly enjoyed the many amenities and the many friends she found there. She is survived by her daughter Deborah and son-in-law Charles and her son John Henry Tuplin. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Jo's memory may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Hampstead or Hospice. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com