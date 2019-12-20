STATESBORO, Ga. -- Christian Turner Simons, born April 24, 1993, died December 15, 2019, having endured a lifelong battle with the consequences of multiple birth defects, has begun his new life in the arms of his heavenly father.
Christian was educated and befriended at Sallie Zetterower Elementary School and Bible Baptist Academy. He was a confirmed member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church.
In transitioning to the next life, Christian precedes his loving family: parents, Carol and Jake Simons of Statesboro; brothers, Jacob Simons of Gunflint Lake, Minn.; Charlie and Denise Simons of Peachtree Corners, Ga.; nephew, Angelo Charles Simons of Peachtree Corners, Ga.; grandmother, Janet K. Simons of Albany, N.Y.; and multiple aunts and cousins. He also precedes his godparents, Bill and Ruth Powers of Kettering, Ohio; his longtime dear friend, Sam Cepec of St. Augustine, Fla.; and caregiver, Miss Betty of Swainsboro.
A memorial service will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.
The family would be honored by donations to charities of your choice made in Christian's memory.
