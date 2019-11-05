Mr. John Raymond Bryant, age 58, passed away on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019, at Augusta University Medical Center. Mr. Bryant was born on November 19th, 1960, in Chicago, Ill., to Mr. Julias William Bryant and Mrs. Joyce Howard Bryant.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, his son, Randall Bryant; a grandson, Deandre Bryant; and his brother, James William Bryant.
He is survived by his wife, Brownie Childs Bryant of Statesboro; his three daughters, Patricia Lynn Bryant Korzemiowski, Denise Marie Bryant and Krystle Lynne Rasinskis; grandchildren, Blaze Bryant, Kaylee Rasinskis and Gracie Rasinskis; and his siblings, Robert Bryant, Edna Davalos, Sandra Bryant and Tammy Tedesco. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral will immediately follow visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be John Cowart, Julian Durden, Clark Dixon and Fred Grabenstein.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, November 5, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14, 2019