STATESBORO, Ga. -- Joshua Anderson Spitler, age 20, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, due to injuries sustained in a house fire.The Savannah, Ga., native moved to Bulloch County in 2009 and was a 2018 graduate of Statesboro High School. He was a former member of the Blue Devils marching band.He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Cindy Sowell CarterSurviving are his father, Wayne Dixon of Statesboro; a sister, Cynthia "Nikki" Spitler; a nephew, Brantley Crawford Spitler, all of Statesboro; his grandfather, George Carter of Richmond Hill, Ga.; his uncle, Josh (Emily) Westbrook of Gastonia, N.C. Several cousins and other family members survive.A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Jody Bryant officiating. Interment will be in the Dixon Family Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 15, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.