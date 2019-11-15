STATESBORO, Ga. -- Joshua Anderson Spitler, age 20, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, due to injuries sustained in a house fire.
The Savannah, Ga., native moved to Bulloch County in 2009 and was a 2018 graduate of Statesboro High School. He was a former member of the Blue Devils marching band.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Cindy Sowell Carter
Surviving are his father, Wayne Dixon of Statesboro; a sister, Cynthia "Nikki" Spitler; a nephew, Brantley Crawford Spitler, all of Statesboro; his grandfather, George Carter of Richmond Hill, Ga.; his uncle, Josh (Emily) Westbrook of Gastonia, N.C. Several cousins and other family members survive.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Jody Bryant officiating. Interment will be in the Dixon Family Cemetery.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, November 15, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 23, 2019