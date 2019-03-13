STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Thomas Carlton Cain of Statesboro passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019.
|
Tom was born May 19, 1936, in Cumberland County, North Carolina. He proudly served his country for 20 years as a member of the United States Air Force, including tours in Thailand and Vietnam.
After his military retirement in 1974, he joined the staff at Georgia Southern College, working in the Physical Plant Department, and later the College of Technology while pursuing his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering technology. He graduated cum laude in 1980.
A longtime member of the Kiwanis Club and dedicated Ogeechee Fair worker, he received the George F. Hixson Fellowship Award and was a Kiwanian of the Year.
Tom also helped establish the television ministry at First Baptist Church in Statesboro, where he was a member for nearly 40 years.
Tom married the love of his life in 1957. They were happily married for 61 years.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Tillery Cain; three daughters, Caryl Cain Brown of Augusta, Georgia; Lauri Cain Maloy (Dennis) of Omaha, Nebraska; and Patricia Cain Beasley of Augusta, Georgia; six grandsons, Alex Brown of Statesboro, Adam Brown of Savannah, Georgia; Reid Anderson of Atlanta, Georgia; Brad Anderson of Omaha, Nebraska; and TJ Beasley and Wyatt Beasley of Augusta, Georgia; a brother, Allen B. Cain of Thompsons Station, Tennessee; and two nieces, Erica Cain Thurman and Allison Cain of Tennessee.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, in the chapel of First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thomas C. Cain Memorial Fund at , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or online at giftfunds.stjude.org/thomasccainmemorial.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, March 13, 2019
